Former Macon East Academy Coach Charged with Sexual Contact with a Student

James Brantley, Jr./Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility

Montgomery police have arrested and charged a former Macon East Academy coach and teacher for having inappropriate contact with a student.

Capt. Saba Coleman says 48-year-old James Brantley, Jr. has been charged with Sexual Contact with a Student under 19 years old. Brantley, Jr. also faces a first degree Sexual Abuse charge.

Police say the incident occurred on September 20, around 5:00AM, in the 8600 block of Sturbridge Drive.

Police later identified Brantley, Jr. as the suspect and took him into custody on September 24.

Brantley, Jr. is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on $30,000 bond.

