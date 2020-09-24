Mayor Reed Gives City Officials Time Off to Vote

by Kay McCabe

Mayor Reed announced on Thursday Sept. 24th that he is giving city officials paid time off to vote in this year’s election.

From now until October 29th, city employees will have one hour of paid time off to request an absentee ballot and will have two hours of paid time off to vote in person on November 3rd.

“I cannot stress enough,” Mayor Reed says, “As mayor of the city how important it is for our educational future, for our economical development, and for the overall health and well being that we vote for, more investment in our public schools.”

