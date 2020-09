by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, September 23, Tuskegee police arrested Ladarius Davis, 31. Police charged Davis with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree.

During a traffic stop in the 300 block of Old Montgomery Road, police found marijuana in Davis’ possession. Tuskegee police booked him at the Macon County Detention Facility.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask that anybody with information call 334-727-9865 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.