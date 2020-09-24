Warmer And Drier Days Ahead

by Shane Butler

Remnants of Beta are moving over our state this tonight. Heaviest rainfall is passing well north of us over north Alabama. Closer to home, we have a narrow line of rain/wind moving through the area. We don’t expect much more than that overnight. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. During Friday, clouds may be stubborn and linger over parts of the area. A shower is possible but we’re thinking most spots remain dry. This drier trend will continue into Saturday and with lots of sunshine, temps will warm nicely into the mid 80s Looking well into next week, the first real taste of cool fall air invades the deep south. We could see highs only in the 70s and lows in the lower 50s.