LACEUP Highlights – Week Six

by Adam Solomon

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

(Includes Thursday games)

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City 21, Opelika 19

Enterprise 43, Carroll 22

Grissom 1, Huntsville 0, forfeit

Hoover 28, Prattville 6

Smiths Station 24, Benjamin Russell 14

Thompson 31, Mountain Brook 0

CLASS 6A

Arab 42, Brewer 6

Athens 42, Hueytown 34

Buckhorn 12, Mae Jemison 7

Carver-Montgomery 40, Jeff Davis 0

Citronelle 17, Alma Bryant 14

Eufaula 35, Stanhope Elmore 13

Gardendale 41, Shades Valley 26

Fort Payne 35, Etowah 21

Hartsell 38, Russellville 14

Jackson-Olin 7, Fairfield 0

McGill-Toolen 27, Murphy 0

Muscle Shoals 24, Deshler 19

Northridge 17, Gordo 13

Paul Bryant 30, Central-Tuscaloosa 0

Pelham 47, Chelsea 28

Southside-Gadsden 49, Sardis 7

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 49, Cleburne County 7

Brookwood 1, Sipsey Valley 0, forfeit

Corner 27, Dora 13

Demopolis 13, Jasper 7

East Limestone 31, West Limestone 27

Greenville 1, Wetumpka 0, forfeit

John Carroll Catholic 21, Moody 0

Maplesville 24, Jemison 17

Pike Road 55, Tallassee 0

Shelby County 27, Chilton County 21

UMS-Wright 21, T.R. Miller 12

CLASS 4A

DAR 28, Pisgah 14

Good Hope 49, Addison 15

Handley 6, Lanett 3 (OT)

Munford 22, Lincoln 14

Oneonta 40, Susan Moore 14

Priceville 49, Danville 8

Westminster Christian 36, Lawrence County 29

White Plains 21, Elmore County 0

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 24, B.C. Rain 0

Collinsville 28, Section 0, replacement game not of record

Dadeville 18, LaFayette 7

Excel 30, J.U. Blacksher 8

Fyffe 21, Clarke County 0

Hokes Bluff 42, Spring Garden 28

Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 21

Piedmont 1, Jacksonville 0, forfeit

Plainview 34, Crossville 20

Pleasant Valley 30, Donoho 29

Providence Christian 27, Elba 20

Thomasville 58, Jackson 14

Walter Wellborn 55, Hamilton 7

CLASS 2A

Hatton 24, East Lawrence 6

Leroy 29, Sweet Water 20

Lexington 63, Elkmont 14

North Sand Mountain 28, Cedar Bluff 7

Randolph County 26, Wadley 6

Westbrook 21, Randolph 14

Winston County 36, Curry 0

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit

Decatur Heritage 47, Woodville 14

Fruitdale 35, Washington County 8

Gaylesville 40, Alabama School/Deaf 14

Hubbertville 42, Hackleburg 14

Notasulga 37, Billingsley 10, replacement game not of record

Pickens County 8, Aliceville 6

Valley Head 34, Ider 32