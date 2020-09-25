LACEUP Highlights – Week Six
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
(Includes Thursday games)
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City 21, Opelika 19
Enterprise 43, Carroll 22
Grissom 1, Huntsville 0, forfeit
Hoover 28, Prattville 6
Smiths Station 24, Benjamin Russell 14
Thompson 31, Mountain Brook 0
CLASS 6A
Arab 42, Brewer 6
Athens 42, Hueytown 34
Buckhorn 12, Mae Jemison 7
Carver-Montgomery 40, Jeff Davis 0
Citronelle 17, Alma Bryant 14
Eufaula 35, Stanhope Elmore 13
Gardendale 41, Shades Valley 26
Fort Payne 35, Etowah 21
Hartsell 38, Russellville 14
Jackson-Olin 7, Fairfield 0
McGill-Toolen 27, Murphy 0
Muscle Shoals 24, Deshler 19
Northridge 17, Gordo 13
Paul Bryant 30, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
Pelham 47, Chelsea 28
Southside-Gadsden 49, Sardis 7
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 49, Cleburne County 7
Brookwood 1, Sipsey Valley 0, forfeit
Corner 27, Dora 13
Demopolis 13, Jasper 7
East Limestone 31, West Limestone 27
Greenville 1, Wetumpka 0, forfeit
John Carroll Catholic 21, Moody 0
Maplesville 24, Jemison 17
Pike Road 55, Tallassee 0
Shelby County 27, Chilton County 21
UMS-Wright 21, T.R. Miller 12
CLASS 4A
DAR 28, Pisgah 14
Good Hope 49, Addison 15
Handley 6, Lanett 3 (OT)
Munford 22, Lincoln 14
Oneonta 40, Susan Moore 14
Priceville 49, Danville 8
Westminster Christian 36, Lawrence County 29
White Plains 21, Elmore County 0
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 24, B.C. Rain 0
Collinsville 28, Section 0, replacement game not of record
Dadeville 18, LaFayette 7
Excel 30, J.U. Blacksher 8
Fyffe 21, Clarke County 0
Hokes Bluff 42, Spring Garden 28
Lauderdale County 42, Rogers 21
Piedmont 1, Jacksonville 0, forfeit
Plainview 34, Crossville 20
Pleasant Valley 30, Donoho 29
Providence Christian 27, Elba 20
Thomasville 58, Jackson 14
Walter Wellborn 55, Hamilton 7
CLASS 2A
Hatton 24, East Lawrence 6
Leroy 29, Sweet Water 20
Lexington 63, Elkmont 14
North Sand Mountain 28, Cedar Bluff 7
Randolph County 26, Wadley 6
Westbrook 21, Randolph 14
Winston County 36, Curry 0
CLASS 1A
Autaugaville 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit
Decatur Heritage 47, Woodville 14
Fruitdale 35, Washington County 8
Gaylesville 40, Alabama School/Deaf 14
Hubbertville 42, Hackleburg 14
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 10, replacement game not of record
Maplesville 24, Jemison 17
Pickens County 8, Aliceville 6
Valley Head 34, Ider 32