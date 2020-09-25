Montgomery Biscuits Hosts Football Tailgate Saturday

by Samantha Williams

The Montgomery Biscuits team is hosting a ball game this weekend, but not baseball.

The SEC football season kicks off Saturday, but of course like most everything else, it’s going to look pretty different this year.

The Montgomery Biscuits is hosting a tailgate inside Riverwalk stadium Saturday airing football games on several TVs throughout the ball park.

You’ll be able to get food and drinks at the park’s bar, and you’ll have plenty of places to sit to stay socially distanced… from high top tables in and around the bar… to the thousands of seats in the stands.

The Biscuits have had to get creative this year since the season was cancelled. The ball park has been opening every Thursday night to show televised golf games and host activities for families.

I talked with General Manager Mike Murphy about what the tailgate will look like, “We’re looking at going 18 months between Biscuits’ games. For us, it’s a way for us to show people ‘Hey we’re open.’ The ballpark is still a place where you can come and have a good time, come and have fun. Even though there’s not baseball on the field, it’s still fun family entertainment.”

Riverwalk Stadium’s gates open at 10:45 Saturday morning, and admission is free. Murphy said they plan to host tailgates throughout the season.

You can reserve a table online. Just head to the Biscuit’s website: Biscuitsbaseball.com.