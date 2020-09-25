Opp High School 9th and 10th Graders Returning to Campus on Mondays Starting October 19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Beginning October 19, Opp High School 9th and 10th graders will be back on campus on Mondays. All 9th and 10th grade traditional students will attend school three days a week instead of two. All schedules will remain the same for juniors and seniors.

This new schedule (see below) will allow students to practice social distancing while giving 9th and 10th graders additional face-to-face instructional time with their teachers.

All students will have an opportunity to receive a free meal while on campus through December.

Midday transportation will be provided for 9th and 10th students on Mondays; please contact the school at 334-493-4561 if your child needs transportation.

Monday Schedule for 9th and 10th graders beginning October 19:

7:50-8:36 First Block A-J for 9th and 10th

8:39-9:25 Second Block A-J for 9th and 10th

9:28-10:14 Third Block A-J for 9th and 10th

10:17-11:03 Fourth Block A-J for 9th and 10th

12:00-12:46 First Block K-Z for 9th and 10th

12:49-1:35 Second Block K-Z for 9th and 10th

1:38-2:24 Third Block K-Z for 9th and 10th

2:27-3:13 Fourth Block K-Z for 9th and 10th