River Region United Way Kicks Off Annual Fundraising Campaign, Virtually

by Jerome Jones

The River Region United Way kicked off their annual fund raising campaign today via social media.

River Region United Way supports the community by helping under served residents meet basic needs.

Through more than 80 funded programs operated by 40 plus affiliated agencies, River Region United Way directly impacts the lives of nearly 130,000 people every year in Autuaga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties.

There are three ways to give to the virtual campaign:

Host a workplace fundraising campaign

Visit RRUW.org/donate

Text united20 to 91999

River Region United Way focuses on health, education, and finance, no amount is too little or too much to donate.

The campaign will run through the end of the year, and into January 2021.