SPLC Unveils New Mural by Local Artist and Activist

by Kay McCabe

The John Lewis Voting Rights Mural that was unveiled on Friday, Sept. 25.

The mural was commissioned by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and painted by local artist and activist, Michelle Browder along with two of her students.

The mural depicts the ongoing voting rights movement and honors the late Congressman John Lewis, and the late U.S Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I encourage young people to use art as a way to provoke conversations that provoke thought and to be apart of the peace,” Browder says at unveiling, “the first thing that the three of us did was laid down on the concrete and became one with it so we could make sure we were doing the SPLC and its message justice.”

For more information click here.