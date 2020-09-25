Supreme Court Allows Lawsuits Against 3 Alabama Casinos to Move Forward

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Supreme Court says judges in two rural counties were wrong to dismiss lawsuits filed by the state seeking to have three casinos declared public nuisances. The decision means the state can resume cases challenging operations at VictoryLand in Macon County and White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment in Lowndes County.

The state has repeatedly attempted to shut down gambling halls with electronic games resembling slot machines. It filed separate lawsuits in 2017 asking courts to declare that the casinos, located east and west of Montgomery, were public nuisances because they promoted illegal gambling.

The suits can now go ahead.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)