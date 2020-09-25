Weekend Sunshine Ahead

by Shane Butler

Improving weather conditions are ahead for the weekend! Clouds linger into the first half of Saturday but the afternoon is looking really nice. Temps will respond with highs back in the low to mid 80s. Most of Sunday is looking good but a disturbance to our south could push some showers into the area by the late afternoon. We still expect ample sunshine and temps warm back into the mid 80s. The chance for showers will hang around through Monday and Tuesday. It will remain rather warm until a frontal boundary sweeps through here later Tuesday. Much cooler air spills into the deep south mid week. High will hover in the mid to upper 70s while overnight lows drop into the mid 50s. It’s looking dry through the latter half of the work week. Another front makes a pass through the region late week. This one will bring even cooler air to the deep south. A real taste of fall is only days away, so get those jackets ready.