Alabama defeats Missouri 38-19

by Darrell Puckett

The (2)Alabama Tide offense rolled over Missouri 38-19 to open their season.

Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground Najee Harris rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle had 8 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

The tide will return back to Bryant-Denny Stadium next weekend to host Texas A&M.