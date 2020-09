Auburn Defeats Kentucky in Season Opener

by Darrell Puckett

The (8)Auburn Tigers started their season with a 29-13 win over the (23)Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

During the game Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix had 233 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon. Wide Receiver Seth Williams led on offense with six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Next Saturday Auburn will be on the road to take on the 4th ranked Georgia Bulldogs at Samford Stadium.