More Clouds With Showers And Even A Few Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine finally returned in greater supply across central and south Alabama Saturday. Temperatures were warmer too, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clouds are increasing late Saturday afternoon from southwest to northeast. However, looks like tonight might still be partly cloudy on average. A few showers appear possible late. Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds, with showers and even a few storms possible by the afternoon. The best chance for rain looks south of I-85 and east of I-65 across southeast Alabama. Elsewhere, it could be relatively dry. Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 60s.

Monday looks like another warm day, with highs in the mid 80s. However, a change to our weather pattern arrives Monday night, courtesy of a cold front. Showers and some storms arrive late Monday ahead of the front. Showers and perhaps some storms continue into Tuesday as the front clears east Alabama. Monday night won’t be much cooler as the front moves through, with lows in the low to mid 60s. However, the rest of next week features cooler temperatures.

Tuesday’s temperatures only recover into the 70s behind the front. Tuesday night lows fall well into the 50s. The rest of the week looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s to around 80°.

Next weekend looks mostly sunny and dry too, ode to a re-enforcing front pushing through late next week. High pressure should settle over our area Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s each afternoon, with lows in the 50s.