One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Montgomery Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a wreck that left one person dead and two others with life-threatening injuries.

Police say at around 9:50 last night, they responded to the wreck, which was near the intersection of Zelda Road and Gatsby Drive. The crash involved a Ford Mustang and a Toyota pickup.

Police say the passenger in the Mustang, 19-year-old Orinthesis Whatley, was pronounced dead. The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup also suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police say it appears the Mustang was traveling south on Zelda Road when, for some unknown reason, it crossed into the northbound lanes and hit the pickup, which was going north on Zelda Road.