Sen. Doug Jones: Ginsburg Replacement Should Wait Until After Election

by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama said he will not support any U.S. Supreme Court nominee before the outcome of the presidential election.

Jones, a Democrat, said Friday that the nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be made by the winner of the November presidential election. Jones accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of orchestrating a power grab. He noted that four years ago McConnell and other Republicans wanted to wait until after the presidential election to confirm a replacement for the late Justice Antonin Scalia.