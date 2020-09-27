Fatal Shooting in Montgomery Sunday

by Samantha Williams

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following a Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead.

On September 27 at 3:33 in the morning, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway after receiving a report of a subject shot. A man was located, Merritt, who sustained a life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact MPD at 241-2651 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.