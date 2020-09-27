Showers, Storms, And A Pattern Changing Cold Front Late Monday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine was rather abundant Sunday afternoon despite some heavy isolated showers and storms at times. The sunshine warmed afternoon highs into the mid and upper 80s. Sunday evening looks partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with temperatures gradually sliding into the low 70s. A handful of isolated showers are possible. Expect a few of those here and there overnight too, with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

There could be some isolated showers around Monday morning. While the day may begin on a mostly cloudy note, clouds likely clear at least partially through the afternoon. That should allow temperatures to reach the mid and upper 80s again. A round of more widespread showers and storms arrives late Monday afternoon in advance of a cold front. That front brings a significant shift to our weather pattern.

A few stronger storms appear possible Monday afternoon and evening. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe storms across Alabama Monday. A few strong wind gusts are possible, but most of the storms remain sub-severe as the front swings through. The front clears Alabama to the east by Tuesday, but considerable cloudiness and isolated showers linger Tuesday. Tuesday looks much cooler, with highs just in the upper 60s to low and mid 70s. Tuesday night lows fall well into the 50s.

Wednesday through Friday features a Fall feel with highs in the mid to upper 70s to around 80°. Lows fall into the 50s each night, and the sky remain clear to mostly clear each day. That should be easy to enjoy!

The nice Fall weather continues into the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Expect a mostly sunny to sunny sky each day. Lows fall into the 50s Saturday and Sunday night.