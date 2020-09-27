Tuskegee Police Need Help Finding Two Runaway Juveniles

by Samantha Williams

1/2 14-year-old, white male Kaison Mahaffey 5’9, 145 lbs. brown eyes, red hair.

2/2 17-year-old, black male, De’Arrius Starks, 5’8, 183 lbs. brown eyes, black hair.



The Tuskegee Police Department needs your help finding two runaway juveniles.

On Saturday, September 26th at about 7:30 P.M. officers responded to a complaint of four runaway juveniles from Sequel Youth and Family Services located in Tuskegee, AL.

Officers conducted a search in the surrounding area and were able to find two of the runaways who were returnined to Sequel.

The two other juveniles have been identified as a 17-year-old, black male, De’Arrius Starks, who is 5’8, 183 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Starks was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe and a red shirt.

A 14-year-old, white male, Kaison Mahaffey, who is 5’9, 145 pounds with brown eyes and red hair was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these juveniles contact Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. Reference case number 2009313.

You can also submit a tip online tuskegeealabama.gov/police-department/webforms/submit-tip.