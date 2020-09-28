Alabama Hospital Association Urging Governor Ivey to Extend Mask Order

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association and state doctors are urging Gov. Kay Ivey to extend a statewide rule requiring face masks in public.

The president of the hospital group, Dr. Donald Williamson, says cases of COVID-19 have fallen since reaching a high in the summer. And he says the reduction is tied to the rule, which took effect in mid-July and is set to expire Friday.

The 5,000-member state medical association also is backing the rule. The governor’s office says Ivey and state health officials are weighing their options.

Ivey has indicated she plans to keep the face mask order in place.

