City Officials Give Final Plea to Complete Census

by Kay McCabe

Montgomery Counts met with city officials Monday, Sept. 28 to give one last plea to River Region residents to take the census before time runs out.

Mayor Steven L. Reed, Montgomery County Commission Doug Singleton, and U.S Congressional representatives spoke about the benefits of full participation in the census, that only happens once every ten years.

“You count everyone in your household even if its on a temporary bases,” Montgomery City Census Manager, Candy Capel says.

Officials say the money resulted from the census will impact the city’s economic development, infrastructure, funding for healthcare and education, and many more services and projects that make a difference.

There has been a preliminary injunction to push the deadline to October 31, but it is currently under appeal. For now, the September 30th deadline is still accurate to complete the census.

For more information or to complete the 2020 Census click here.