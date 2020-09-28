Long-Awaited Splash Pad on Selma Riverfront Finally Finished

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Kids in Selma will have a fun new way to beat the heat — when summer rolls back around next year.

The long-awaited splash pad at Butterfly Park on the riverfront — is now fully operational.

The splash pad features 20 different water sprays — and a water dump. When it’s turned on — kids press the activator button — for up to ten minutes of water fun.

Quinton Hollar is with Southern Assembly, LLC.

“We actually started this project early summer,” said Hollar.

“We ran into a few issues with the site and the grounds around the site, so it had to be paused. They got concrete poured about a month and a half ago. And then we came out here to finish it, wrap it up and get it ready for the start of the season.”

Splash pads have become a popular recreational feature — for cities throughout the southeast.