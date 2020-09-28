UPDATE: 10-Year-Old Missing Montgomery Girl Found Safe

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says she has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the location of Laterryka Jones.

Jones is a 10-year-old Montgomery girl last seen in the area of Underwood Drive. She was wearing a a white t-shirt, blue pants, and yellow crocs. She was last seen riding a turquoise, purple, and white 10 speed Huffy bicycle.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Laterryka Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2532 or call 911.