Monday Afternoon Storms, A Few Strong, Then A Surge Of Cool Air

by Ben Lang

Sunshine is breaking back out at midday across our area, but heads up- showers and storms arrive this afternoon. A few strong or severe storms are possible today. The storm prediction center places a marginal, level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather across most of the state today. Strong wind gusts are the primary concern. Tornadoes are not a threat today.

Storms could ramp up after crossing I-20 into our west Alabama counties around 3-4PM. They’ll have instability to work with, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of moisture in the air. The storms push into east Alabama by 7-9PM, with the heaviest rain and storms ending prior to midnight. Today’s storms arrive in advance of a strong cold front. This front pushes through tonight, with a significant cool-down in it’s wake. Lows tonight fall into the low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Expect a mostly cloudy Tuesday morning, with a brisk northwest wind. A few showers are possible also. Clouds gradually clear during the day, but temperatures only warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. Tuesday night lows fall into the low 50s under a clear sky. Expect abundant sunshine for the rest of the week. Temperatures look very Fall-like indeed as we turn the Calendar to October Thursday. Expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80° Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend looks very nice as well. Thanks to a secondary front pushing through Alabama Thursday, Friday night could be quite chilly. Saturday morning lows may fall into the 40s, but at least the low 50s. Saturday and Sunday feature abundant sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows fall into the 50s.