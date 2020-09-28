Montgomery Regional Airport Focuses on Travelers’ Parking Experience

by Alabama News Network Staff

During the month of October, the Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) will begin implementation of a new airport parking system. Upgrades to parking at MGM represent another significant step taken in support of the airport’s core goal to deliver a world-class customer experience.

The Airport will replace current parking equipment with a new, fully automated parking access system by mid-November. Travelers will enter and exit convenient airport parking in a touchless, fully automated environment.

According to Marshall Taggart, Jr. Executive Airport Director, “Our passengers have consistently ranked the ease and affordability of parking at the airport among the most important motivators to fly MGM. Along with safety and reliability, customer value and convenience top our commitments to this region. The decision to upgrade the management of our parking operations, as well as replace our current parking equipment upholds these standards.”

“We are looking forward to partnering with Republic Parking System in the newest phase of improvements at Montgomery Regional Airport,” said Taggart.

Republic Parking System, a subsidiary of REEF Technology, will install the system and provide parking management services for paid parking at the Airport.

“REEF is pleased to work with best in class airports like the Montgomery Regional Airport to provide an excellent technology-enabled customer experience for travelers that is safe, clean, and efficient,” said Leonard Carder, President Real Estate Services, REEF Technology.

Short and long-term parking rates at MGM are among the most affordable in the region. The new system will include credit card terminals at each exit to expedite payment. A cashier will also be available to assist customers.

Montgomery Regional Airport offers non-stop flights to Atlanta, Georgia (ATL); Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT); and Dallas, Texas (DFW). MGM serves the region with four daily flights by American and Delta. For more information on the airport, visit flymgm.com.