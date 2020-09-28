Smith Station Man Given $2 Million Bond for Over 40 Sex Crimes Against Children

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lee County authorities arrested Brandon Hart, 31, of Smiths Station, for 21 counts of sex crimes against children. The children ages range from two and 14-years-old.

On Tuesday, September 22, investigators executed a search warrant at Lee Road 560 in Smiths Station. Police found evidence of sex crimes against children which led to Hart’s 21 charges.

Authorities place Hart in Lee County Detention facility with bond set at $990,000.

As the investigation continued, investigators discovered additional evidence that warranted 19 additional felony charges against Hart.

New charges include:

1 count of Rape in the First degree

5 counts of Sodomy in the First Degree

3 counts of Voyeurism in the First Degree

6 counts of Production of Child Pornography

1 count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree

1 count of Sexual abuse of a child less than 12years old and

2 counts of Sexual Torture

Hart is being held in the Lee County jail with bond set at $2,114,000.