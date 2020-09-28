Victim Identified in Sunday Night Mobile Highway Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting Sunday, September 27, around 3:30 am. The victim is the fatal shooting is identified as Lamar Merritt, 30, of Montgomery.

Merritt transported to a local hospital from the 3400 block of Mobile Highway later died from his injuries.

There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release pertaining to this ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this fatal shooting, contact MPD at 241-2651 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.