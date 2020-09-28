Warm and Muggy Monday; Much Cooler Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

FRONT ON THE WAY: Today will be warm and muggy with scattered showers. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s. Late in the day, a cold front will be pushing into the state, and this could cause a few stronger storms this afternoon and evening. The SPC does have much of Alabama highlighted in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms today as a few storms this afternoon could produce gusty winds.

Heading into tonight, expect falling temperatures with areas of light rain. Low will be near 60 degrees by first thing tomorrow morning. For tomorrow, expect much cooler weather with cloudy conditions and lingering showers through the day. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach 70 degrees with northwesterly winds.

SUNNY, FALL DAYS: High pressure builds in across the eastern half of the U.S and it will deliver to Alabama, delightful fall weather. Wednesday through Friday, expect sunshine in full supply, with highs in the mid and upper 70s, while nights will be clear, calm, and cool with lows in the 50s.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet to start this week, by the end of the week, there could be one area of concern. A broad area of low pressure could form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days. Thereafter, some gradual development is possible late this week while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent. Remember hurricane season runs through the end November, and I don’t think we are done with this season just yet.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: By the end of the week, even cooler air will drop into Alabama, and that first weekend of October looks to be chilly at times, especially at night. We will continue to feature tons of sunshine, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Have a Marvelous Monday!

Ryan