Alabama Authorities Searching for Regional Shoplifting Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

Retailers from the Coalition Against Retail Theft program has requested the assistance of the public in identifying three females who has targeted multiple retail clothing stores throughout the State of Alabama.

The Trussville Police Department is currently seeking the identity of three females wanted for felony theft. Trussville Investigators released the attached photos of three women that stole around $1,000 in merchandise from a Trussville retail store on August 8.

Other retailers may sign theft warrants in addition to the Trussville warrants once they have been identified.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police at 205-661-4007 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215- STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!