Alabama Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Bars and Restaurants

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alcohol regulators in Alabama have lifted restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants over the summer. The restrictions put in place were to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted Tuesday afternoon to eliminate an emergency rule that required businesses to stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m. and close 30 minutes later.

The ABC Board also approved new rules for mask wearing, social distancing, and cleaning.

The decision comes with cases of COVID-19 increasing at a slower rate after months of a statewide rule requiring masks in public. Originally intended to keep down crowds and encourage social distancing, the rule also reduced revenues and limited tips for servers.