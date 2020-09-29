At Least 1 Million Rapid Result Coronavirus Test Expected in Alabama

by Jerome Jones

On Monday President Trump announced that 150 million rapid result coronavirus test would be distributed to states.

State health officials say the test will be sent to states on a per capital basis and expect between a million and a million and a half test for Alabama.

The test cost about $5 per test, and the federal government is fronting the cost.

“Quick and cheap test are really what we need to have in order to test as many people as we would like,” said state health officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The rapid result test give results in 15 minutes.

Test do require a nasal swab, but the swab is not as deep or intense as current test.

Samples do not need to be sent to a lab.

Harris says the test will be distributed to nursing homes first.

The test are expected to be delivered to Alabama within the next two weeks.