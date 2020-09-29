BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama Strongly Encouraging Alabamians to Get Flu Shot This Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

Getting the flu shot may be more important this year than previous years. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is strongly encouraging Alabamians to get a flu shot this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, BCBS says reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, this fall and winter is more important than ever.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends get a flu vaccination in September or October.

The flu vaccine will not prevent COVID-19 but will lower the amount of people with the flu on healthcare services.

The flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms.

To prevent the flu:

 Get vaccinated

 Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

 Wash your hands

 Stay home when you’re sick

 Clean and disinfect

To learn more about why vaccines are important and how and where flu shots are available in your area, please visit this CDC resource page for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/freeresources/flu-finder-widget.html.