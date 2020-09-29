Elmore County Schools Confirm Third Covid Case

by Kay McCabe

Elmore County High School suspended its football season for a week after three players tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the third COVID-19 case Elmore County Schools have seen in the last two weeks.

Wetumpka High Schools football team and Elmore County’s volleyball team had to reschedule and forfeit games last week due to the pandemic.

Elmore County Schools superintendent, Richard Dennis, says “How [COVID] impact’s everything we will evaluate and determine whether or not to suspend action until things clear up.”

The Alabama Health Department requires each student who has positive results to quarantine at home for ten days. The Alabama High School Athletic Association requires an addition five days at home.