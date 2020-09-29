First Presidential Debate Happening Tonight

by Andrew James

The stage is set for the first presidential debate tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.

President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will square off at Case Western Reserve University for the 90 minute debate Tuesday. The debate will focus on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, race and violence, the Biden and Trump records, the integrity of the elections – and the Supreme Court.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers says while many people already have their minds made up, others will be swayed by tonight’s debate.

“People watch someone’s mannerisms and demeanor as much as they do the words, and I think that could be a faux pas in that regard if one of them can come across as not really capable physically of being president,” Flowers explained.

You can watch the debate live on CBS 8 and ABC 32. Coverage begins at 8 o’clock tonight.