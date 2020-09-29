Former Barbour County Sheriff Arrested on Ethics Violations

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, September 29, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of Leroy Davie Upshaw. Upshaw is the former sheriff of Barbour County. Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early January 2019.

He faces charges of using his public position for personal gain. Attorney General Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division obtained two warrants for Upshaw’s arrest on September 28.

The two charges allege that Upshaw improperly took over $85,000 from multiple accounts belonging to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office. One charge alleges that Upshaw used his public office to receive personal financial gain, while the other charge alleges that Upshaw used his public office to obtain financial gain for members of his family.

Attorney General Marshall expressed his appreciation for assistance provided by the Alabama Ethics Commission during the investigation of Upshaw.

The use of office for personal gain is a class B felony, punishable by two-to-20 years imprisonment.