Much Cooler Today; Morning Rain, Some Afternoon Sun

by Ryan Stinnett

We are starting off today mostly cloudy with lingering areas of rain. Highs today will struggle to climb out of the 60s in many locations, plus our winds will be increasing out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, making it feel cooler, at times. We should see gradual clearing this afternoon from west to east.. Tonight, expect a clearing sky with chill temps, as lows fall into the lower 50s for most locations.

FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER: Tomorrow through Friday, expect phenomenal fall weather for all of Alabama. The days will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid to upper 70s. Nights will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s for most communities. On Friday, a secondary surge of cooler air arrives, setting the stage for and outstanding first weekend of October.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be the coldest morning since last spring with with lows down into the upper 40s. Expect a sunny sky both days with a high in the mid-70s Saturday, followed by upper 70s Sunday.

TOPIC TROPICS: All is quiet to start this week, by the end of the week, there could be one area of concern. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent. Remember hurricane season runs through the end November.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather next week, which will continue to allow quiet, mostly dry weather across the Deep South. Highs will be generally in the upper 70s and low 80s; lows in the 50s.

Have an amazing day of living!!!

Ryan