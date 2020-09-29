Pay It Forward: Fannie Davis of Burkville

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Fannie Davis of Burkville.

She’s an active member of several non-profit organizations in the River Region including the Poor People’s Campaign, and The Alabama Coalition Against Rape. As an associate pastor at Oak Street AME Zion Church in Montgomery, she says her calling is uplifting and serving other women. Many depend on Fannie for transportation to and from their doctor’s appointments, or simply or words of encouragement.

For her willingness and zeal to serve others, Alabama News Network and Vance Law Firm are presenting Fannie Davis with $333. Thank you for all that you’re doing to make an impact in your community, Fannie!