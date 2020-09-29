Some Nice Fall Weather Ahead

by Shane Butler



We’re on the backside of a cold front and you’re going to notice much cooler air behind it. The clouds continue to move out and into Georgia. Clear skies and less wind will allow temps to fall off into the lower 50s for lows. High pressure over the area will provide us a several days of sunny and dry conditions. Temps will start out cool but rebound nicely into the 70s for highs. A weak front passes through the state Thursday into Friday. We don’t see any precipitation with it but there will be a reinforcing shot of cooler air. Temps will start out in the upper 40s Saturday morning. The rest of the first weekend of October is looking really nice. Sunny and dry conditions prevail with very comfortable afternoon temperatures. You may recall around this time last year we were dealing with triple digit heat! No doubt a welcome change out there this week.