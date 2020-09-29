UPDATE: One of Two Runaway Tuskegee Juveniles Located

by Samantha Williams

UPDATE

Tuskegee police have informed Alabama News Network that one of the two runaway juveniles were located. De’Arrius Starks, 17, was located by Talladega County Sheriff’s Department.

Kaison Mahaffey, 14, is still missing. He is a 5’9, 145 pound white male.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Tuskegee Police Department needs your help finding two runaway juveniles.

On Saturday, September 26th at about 7:30 P.M. officers responded to a complaint of four runaway juveniles from Sequel Youth and Family Services located in Tuskegee, AL.

Officers conducted a search in the surrounding area and were able to find two of the runaways who were returnined to Sequel.

The two other juveniles have been identified as a 17-year-old, black male, De’Arrius Starks, who is 5’8, 183 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Starks was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe and a red shirt.

A 14-year-old, white male, Kaison Mahaffey, who is 5’9, 145 pounds with brown eyes and red hair was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these juveniles contact Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. Reference case number 2009313.

You can also submit a tip online tuskegeealabama.gov/police-department/webforms/submit-tip.