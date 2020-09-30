Ford Recalls More Than 700,000 Vehicles Due to Backup Camera

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ford Motor Company is issuing a recall of more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because of an issue with the backup camera.

The recall affects several 2020 model year vehicles.

The issue is the camera may intermittently display a blank or distorted image. Ford says that would not comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Ford says it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries.

Affected 2020 vehicles include:

Ford Explorer: built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 16, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford F-150: built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from Oct. 26, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Nov. 2, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford Mustang: built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Nov. 18, 2019, to May 26, 2020

Ford Transit: built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Oct. 28, 2019, to May 20, 2020

Ford Super Duty: built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Nov. 3, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and Ohio Assembly Plant from Oct. 30, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford Expedition: built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 30, 2019, to June 22, 2020

Ford Escape: built at Louisville Assembly Plant from Nov. 5, 2019, to May 18, 2020 and Lincoln Corsair vehicles built there from Nov. 14, 2019, to May 18, 2020

Ford Ranger: built at Michigan Assembly Plant from Dec. 9, 2019, to May 19, 2020

Ford Edge: built at Oakville Assembly Plant from Nov. 13, 2019, to May 26, 2020, and Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles built there from Nov. 21, 2019, to May 26, 2020

Ford says dealers will replace the rearview camera. The company says official notification to dealers and customers will begin Nov. 7.