Montgomery County Courthouse Reserves Parking for Absentee Voters

by Kay McCabe

With less than a month to request an absentee ballot, Montgomery County officials have prepared the courthouse for voting.

The courthouse has been under several renovations in the last month and included parking for absentee voters and directions to vote.

Absentee Election Manager, Gina Ishman, says “Coming in person allows the voter to meet all the requirements in one stop. We have applications, we are maintaining social distancing, we’re sanitizing pens, cleaning out those voting booths daily as those voters are coming in.”

Masks are required in the courthouse.

For more information on absentee voting click here.