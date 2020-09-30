Montgomery Regional Airport Implements New Parking System

by Kay McCabe

The Montgomery Regional Airport will be implementing its new automated parking system on Oct. 1st.

The new system is designed to enhance the experience of travelers from the roadway to the runway.

It’s set to finish by mid-November, and will allow travelers to begin using their phones to access parking systems and pay for parking, easier taxi and limo service requests, COVID-19 safety equipment, and many more unique features that benefit and increase their travelers experience.

For any comments on enhancing your experience at MGM click here.