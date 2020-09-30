Sunny Days & Clear Nights

by Shane Butler



A fairly simple weather forecast around here for the next several days. It’s basically sunny and warm days along with clear and cool nights. Even though a couple of cold fronts pass through the area, we remain dry and only notice brief cool downs behind the frontal boundaries. One moves through Thursday into Friday. Temps will be rather chilly on the backside of the front Saturday morning. Temps will start out in the upper 40s but recover nicely by the afternoon. Another front swings through late Sunday but it will be hardly noticeable. High pressure settles over us most of next week. This will keep the skies mostly clear and allow temps to warm with lower to mid 80s coming back.