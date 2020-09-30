Sunshine and Blue Sky for Days

by Ryan Stinnett

Today through Friday, expect sunny and pleasant days with highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s. Nights will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s for most communities. On Friday, a secondary surge of cooler air arrives, setting the stage for and outstanding first weekend of October.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Perfect autumn weather for the high school games Friday night. The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff, into the 50s by the second half.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be the coldest morning since last spring with lows well down into the 40s, the day will feature a sunny sky with a high in the mid-70s. Not much change in the forecast for Sunday, sunshine in full supply with highs in the upper 70s.

IN THE TROPICS: A tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea is expected to move westward to west-northwestward over the next few days and interact with a frontal system, producing a broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea by Thursday night or Friday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent. Remember hurricane season runs through the end November and the next name up is Gamma.

RACE WEEKEND: The weather looks good for NASCAR fans. Sunny days, clear nights Thursday thorough Saturday at Talladega with highs mostly in the 70s, and lows in the 40s and 50s. Coolest morning will be early Saturday when temperatures will drop into the 40-45 degree range. For the YellaWood 500 on Sunday. The high Sunday will be in the mid-70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday, Alabama will host Texas A&M and Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature around 75 degrees, then dropping to near 70 by the final whistle.

Auburn is on the road; they take on Georgia in Athens Saturday night (6:30p CT kickoff). The sky will be clear; temperatures will fall from near 70 at kickoff, to near 60 by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather next week, which will continue to allow quiet, mostly dry weather across the Deep South. Highs will be generally in the 70s and 80s; lows in the 50s.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!

Ryan