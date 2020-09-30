The Wellness Coalition Receives Grant to Improve Cardiovascular Health

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Wellness Coalition in Montgomery has announced it has received a grant from the AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation’s Connections for Cardiovascular Health Next Generation program.

The $149,288 grant will fund a program called HeartLink – Improving Cardiovascular Health in the Alabama River Region.

It is one of nine programs to receive funding through the first year of the Connections for Cardiovascular Health Next Generation program. The program, which builds on the foundation’s Connections for Cardiovascular Health program and 10 years of lessons learned to address a leading cause of death in the nation, launched on World Heart Day to elevate awareness of cardiovascular disease and ways to address it at the community level.

“Over the past 20 years, The Wellness Coalition has made great strides toward improving access to health and wellness services for residents in the River Region,” Ghandi Daniels, executive director of The Wellness Coalition, said in a statement. “This partnership with the AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation will help us reach new milestones as we continue the fight against cardiovascular disease and chronic conditions experienced by the populations we serve.”

The Wellness Coalition says the grant will help improve the cardiovascular health of uninsured and underinsured adults in Alabama’s River Region through:

Education on self-management techniques

Improved access to primary care

Health insurance enrollment assistance

Free or low-cost medications through public and private programs

Community resources

For more information about the HeartLink – Improving Cardiovascular Health in the Alabama River Region program, contact Martine Rocker at (334) 293-6502.

The Wellness Coalition provides no-cost coaching, education and other services for River Region residents to manage and prevent chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, hypertension, obesity and more.

— Information from The Wellness Coalition