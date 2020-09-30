Troy University Names New Police Chief

by Jalea Brooks

Troy University has named former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Capt. George Beaudry as chief of the Troy University Police Department.

In June, Troy University fired its former campus police chief, John McCall, after ‘inflammatory’ Facebook comments about George Floyd. McCall wrote that Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck, played a part in his own untimely death.

George Beaudry will officially take over as police chief October 1st. “We are pleased to welcome Chief Beaudry to the Troy University family.” said Dr. John Schmidt, Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Services.

Beaudry brings nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement to the campus’ police department. He also served four years the United States Air Force, and has been deputy sheriff captain in Montgomery County since 1995.

Beaudry said he’ll concentrate on building transparency in the department and increasing the department’s social media outreach. “I want students and parents to know they have direct access to me and our officers as well” he explained “I want our entire community to know that I’m here and available to them.”