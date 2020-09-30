Truck Driver Indicted for Murder in October 2019 Fatal Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Birmingham-area truck driver has been indicted for his involvement in an October 2019 fatal accident.

Autauga County Grand Jury indicted 43-year-old Thaddeus Sumpter of Pleasant Grove on two counts of murder and one count of assault in the first degree.

The indictment says Sumpter was driving a 2012 Freightliner truck that was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-65. Two people died and one person was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

The indictment goes on to say that Sumpter was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance.

Sumpter’s bond is set at $100,000. He is currently out of jail on bond.