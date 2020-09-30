University of Alabama Cancels Spring Break, Extends Winter Break

The University of Alabama announced Wednesday morning that it will cancel Spring Break in 2021.

University officials say it will continue in-person instruction and provide on-campus residence for the 2021 Spring Semester, but classes will start Wednesday, January 13, a week later than previously scheduled.

Officials also say classes will be canceled on Monday, March 15 as a wellness/study day mid-semester.

The established public health policies will continue to be in effect, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The majority of classes will have an in-person component and online options in the event a student or faculty member needs to quarantine or isolate.

