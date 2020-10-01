2 Cents Added to Alabama’s Gas Tax

by Jerome Jones

You have noticed the cost of fuel was a few cents higher on Thursday.

That’s because phase two of the Rebuild Alabama plan went into effect.

It was 1992 last time Alabama made adjustments to keep up with inflation and invest into what some call a “crumbling” infrastructure.

In March 0f 2019 Governor Ivey signed the bill into law.

October of the same year saw the tax go into effect.

The initial tax implementation was 6 cents, the total tax will be 10 cents per gallon once the third phase is added.

Revenue collected from the tax can be used for infrastructure improvement and renovation projects only.

This year, Montgomery County has collected nearly $1.5 million in tax revenue, statewide more than $40 million has been collected.

Officials say hundreds of miles of county roads, and dozens of bridges have been or are under construction across all 67 counties of Alabama.