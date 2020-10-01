EJI Founder Bryan Stevenson Wins ‘Alternative Nobel’ Award

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama human rights attorney whose work fighting racial injustice was depicted in the Hollywood movie “Just Mercy” has won an honor sometimes referred to as the “alternative Nobel.”

Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson was named a recipient of the annual Right Livelihood Award on Thursday.

The award is presented annually by the Swedish Right Livelihood Foundation.

The 61-year-old Stevenson was cited for working to reform the U.S. criminal justice system and advance racial reconciliation.

Stevenson’s work was the subject of the 2019 movie starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, based on Stevenson’s bestselling book about his work.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)